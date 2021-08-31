PD: Woman found shot inside Bristol apartment

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police found her injured with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Police said at around 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Huntington Woods apartments on Blakeslee Street for a report of a female that had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the public.

Bristol Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dauphinais at (860) 314-4566.