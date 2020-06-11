Peaceful protest in Rocky Hill honors George Floyd, lives lost to police violence

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally calling for change in Rocky Hill was held Wednesday afternoon, a group of people showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement to end police brutality and racism in our country.

A silent March down Main Street. A loud sign with George’s Floyd’s name emblazoned across it. This is how the Town of Rocky Hill is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Rocky Hill is a town of unity. We’re with you and we hear you,” one protester said.

At the intersection of Elm and Main Streets, they knelt down on the hot concrete for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis held George Floyd neck under his knee, causing his death in May.

On the March back the crowd listed countless names of others who’ve died at the hands of police.

A group of young friends from South Windsor said it’s not enough to show up at one rally.

“We’re also the future leaders so we need to show now how we feel about the current situation at hand because it is a long-standing one and we need to stay strong at this issue,” one of the friends said.

“Just being at home isn’t enough; we need to come out here and show our support,” another added.

After the march, lumineers were lit on the Town Green to honor all those who lost their lives to police violence.

