Peaceful protests against police brutality continue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Capital City is seeing its second day of peaceful protests responding to the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The protests started Saturday at noon at Bushnell Park, and so far the group marched over to the Hartford Police department at the Public Safety Complex and to the State Capitol.

Marching to chants of “no justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe,” the rally remained peaceful as it made it’s way to Hartford Police headquarters.

News 8’s Bob Wilson spoke with State Representative Brandon McGee outside the Public Safety Complex, and McGee said he was impressed with people of all backgrounds coming together peacefully to make their voices heard in protest.

“You have all walks of life out here,” said McGee. “Suburban, urban, rural, white, black, Puerto Rican, Asian, you name it. Fighting for one cause, and that’s to raise the voice of the voiceless that’s here in Connecticut.”

“Today is an opportunity to set the narrative straight,” continued McGee.

“If you take a look at the video, and you see that man, put his knee on his throat,” McGee continued, after pausing to gather himself, “and you watch the life run out of him, SOMETHING ought to be done!”

Police have not reported making any arrests and have not reported any damage to property at this time.

