BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 229 at Enterprise Drive in Bristol was closed due to a pedestrian crash on Thursday morning, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation officials.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. on Thursday morning and involved a vehicle and pedestrian in the collision. The incident occurred near Lake Compounce, officials stated.

No one on the scene has said yet if there are any injuries caused by this incident, or what caused it.

