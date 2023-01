A pedestrian was killed on Jan. 18, 2023, after being hit by a vehicle on Pitkin Street in East Hartford.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in East Hartford, according to police.

Authorities said the vehicle did not stay on the scene. Police are searching for a silver Hyundai in connection to the incident.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. in the area of Pitkin Street. The victim’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

Further information was not immediately available.