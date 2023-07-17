HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was fatally struck after being hit by a car on Albany Avenue, according to police.

Hartford police responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian just before 9 p.m. on Monday night. Police found a 40-year-old victim with serious injuries at the scene at 515 Albany Avenue.

Police said the victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.