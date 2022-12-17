WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon.

The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries. The operator of the car was uninjured.

All traffic northbound and southbound on South Main Street between Farmington Avenue and Memorial Road was detoured.

Roads have since reopened.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the WHPD at (860) 523-5203 or via the WHPD Tip Line at (860) 570-8969 and email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

