Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was struck by a pickup truck while walking in Manchester on Wednesday morning.

News 8 is on the scene of the incident in the area of Center Street and Broad Street where a pedestrian was hit by a truck.

The victim was taken to the hospital but their identity and extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

It’s unclear if the driver stayed on scene but it appears that the truck is still there.

The incident remains under investigation.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.