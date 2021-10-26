Pedestrian injured after likely being hit by vehicle in East Hartford

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was likely struck by a vehicle in East Hartford Tuesday morning.

East Hartford Police said the adult man was possibly struck by a school bus or another vehicle on Burnham Street near Dolores Drive.

“We do have an individual likely struck by a vehicle but cannot confirm 100% that it was indeed the bus that hit him,” police said in a statement.

The man was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said the bus did not have students on board at the time, and the driver is cooperating. The bus driver does not recall hitting anything, and there is no damage to the bus, police said.

Burnham Street is expected to be closed in the area for most of the morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Expansion of Wickham Memorial Library in East Hartford breaks ground

News /

Hartford Healthcare opens new urgent care center in Berlin

News /

Cell phones banned from the classroom at Windsor Locks High School

News /

Team USA taking on Team Canada at the XL Center Monday night

News /

Hartford PD identifies woman found dead in Spring Street apartment

News /

Officer O'Donnell injured on-duty in Sept. guest of honor at Farmington Football Fundraiser

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss