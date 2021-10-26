Pedestrian injured after likely being hit by vehicle in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was likely struck by a vehicle in East Hartford Tuesday morning.

East Hartford Police said the adult man was possibly struck by a school bus or another vehicle on Burnham Street near Dolores Drive.

“We do have an individual likely struck by a vehicle but cannot confirm 100% that it was indeed the bus that hit him,” police said in a statement.

The man was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said the bus did not have students on board at the time, and the driver is cooperating. The bus driver does not recall hitting anything, and there is no damage to the bus, police said.

Burnham Street is expected to be closed in the area for most of the morning.

The investigation is ongoing.