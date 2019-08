HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Hartford on Monday morning.

Police confirm to News 8 that a person was struck near New Britain Avenue and Hillside Avenue by a grey sedan. That car then fled the scene toward Sherbrook Avenue.

The identity of the victim and their current condition are unknown at this time, but police say the injuries appear to be serious.

The incident remains under investigation.