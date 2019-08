HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman has died after she was hit by a car in a hit-and-run in Hartford on Monday morning.

Police confirm to News 8 that just before noon, 55-year-old Hartford resident, Sharlene Mansfield, was struck while walking in the area of 404 Hillside Avenue, near New Britain Avenue, by a grey sedan.

That car then fled the scene toward Sherbrook Avenue.

The woman was taken to Hartford Hospital where she died from her severe injuries.