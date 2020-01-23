Breaking News
Pedestrian killed in Glastonbury hit-and-run
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Glastonbury on Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in the 400 block of Griswold Street at around 12:05 p.m. and then evaded the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time and a description of the vehicle involved has not been released.

Griswold Street, between Candlewood Road and Spring Street Extension, will be closed for an extended period of time while the Metro Traffic resconstruction team investigates. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 860-633-8301.

