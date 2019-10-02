Pedestrian on Route 9, struck and killed in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car accident involving a pedestrian and a car on Wednesday morning resulted a closure of Route 9 South at exit 23 in Berlin.

Around 10:38 a.m., reports of a pedestrian hit on the highway was called-in to police.

Connecticut State Police have confirmed the fatality of the pedestrian, however, the individual’s name has not been released at this time.

The highway is still closed as of 2:30 p.m. as Connecticut State Police Reconstruction Team is currently investigating.

Story is developing.