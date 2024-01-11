MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday while walking across Center Street in Manchester, according to police.



Manchester police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck at 6:12 p.m. Police determined that a 74-year-old East Hartford woman hit the pedestrian while he was walking.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital. He was identified as a 63-year-old man.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Sinioli at (860) 533-8620.