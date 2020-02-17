Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, (WTNH) — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car Monday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on New Britain Avenue in Rocky Hill.

According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. His/her identity and condition have not been released.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating.

It is unclear what led up to the incident or if charges will be filed.

New Britain Avenue will be closed between Catherine Drive and New Road while police investigate.

Those with information are asked to call (860) 258-7640 and reference case number 20-3589.