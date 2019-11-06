Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in downtown Manchester on Wednesday

The crash incident happened around 4:30 p.m. afternoon on Center Street, near Main Street.

Manchester Police Department is currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Center St. near Main St. Center St. between Main St. and Linden St. is closed to all traffic to facilitate the investigation. Use alternate routes. — Manchester Police Department (@Manchester_PD) November 6, 2019

The unidentified 59-year-old man was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Police report that the driver did remain on scene and is cooperating.

Officers are reconstructing the scene so Center Street, between Main Street and Linden Street, is closed to traffic at this time. Police encourage drivers to find alternate routes.

The incident remains under investigation.