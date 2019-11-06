Breaking News
Car stolen with kids inside, New Haven Police confirm

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Manchester

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in downtown Manchester on Wednesday

The crash incident happened around 4:30 p.m. afternoon on Center Street, near Main Street.

The unidentified 59-year-old man was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Police report that the driver did remain on scene and is cooperating.

Officers are reconstructing the scene so Center Street, between Main Street and Linden Street, is closed to traffic at this time. Police encourage drivers to find alternate routes.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lyft partners with city of Hartford to help former inmates

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft partners with city of Hartford to help former inmates"

Newington police searching for Plaza Azteca brawl suspect

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington police searching for Plaza Azteca brawl suspect"

Manchester Town Committee Chairman struck, killed by car

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Manchester Town Committee Chairman struck, killed by car"

New 'energizing' career for vets

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New 'energizing' career for vets"

Bristol to host Stock Our Shelters initiative during Election Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol to host Stock Our Shelters initiative during Election Day"

Fight erupts between parents at Pop Warner game in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight erupts between parents at Pop Warner game in Hartford"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss