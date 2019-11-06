Manchester Town Committee Chairman struck, killed by car

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– The Manchester Town Committee Chairman was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday evening.

Dispatch confirmed to News 8 just before 7 p.m., that officers responded to Hartford Road at Fairfield Street after a person was hit by a vehicle.

The Connecticut Republican Party confirmed that the victim was Manchester Town Committee Chairman, John Deeb.

Hartford Road is currently closed to through traffic for investigators. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Connecticut Republican Party released the following statement: