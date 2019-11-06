Breaking News
Manchester Town Committee Chairman struck, killed by car
Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– The Manchester Town Committee Chairman was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday evening.

Dispatch confirmed to News 8 just before 7 p.m., that officers responded to Hartford Road at Fairfield Street after a person was hit by a vehicle.

The Connecticut Republican Party confirmed that the victim was Manchester Town Committee Chairman, John Deeb.

Hartford Road is currently closed to through traffic for investigators. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Connecticut Republican Party released the following statement:

“It is with much sadness we announce the unexpected loss of our Manchester Town Committee Chairman, John Deeb. Chairman Romano & everyone at CTGOP sends our condolences to the family and friends of John.

John was a great chairman who dedicated his time to Connecticut Republicans and his legacy will stay with our party forever.

Please join us in offering his family thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Connecticut Republican Party

