SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle accident in Southington Thursday morning.

According to the Southington Fire Department, a vehicle was exiting CVS on Main Street when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, officials say.

The road was closed for a short time, and has since reopened.

This incident is under investigation.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.