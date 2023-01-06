WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department.

Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in the local area for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

