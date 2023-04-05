WEST HARTFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in West Hartford on Wednesday night, according to police.

West Hartford police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian vs car crash in the area of Prospect Avenue near Kane Street Plaza at 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders provided medical aid to the female pedestrian who had been hit by a car. She was transported to a local hospital to evaluate her injuries. Officials said her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, according to police.

Prospect Avenue between Park Road and Kane Street will be closed for some time as a result of the crash, according to police.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the West Hartford Police Department Traffic Division.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.