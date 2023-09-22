SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Thursday in Simsbury, according to authorities.

Police said the crash happened around 9:47 a.m. on Route 10 at the intersection of Iron Horse Boulevard and Owens Broad Boulevard.

The pedestrian was identified as 70-year-old Ramijlal Shrivastava. He was brought to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford where he later died, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Simsbury Police Sgt. Laurel Harrington at 860 -658-3112 or lharrington@pd.simsbury-ct.gov.