Pedestrian struck by vehicle in area of Hilliard Street, New State Road in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Manchester are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road. One victim has been taken to Hartford Hospital, according to police.

Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team are responding to the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.