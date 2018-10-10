Pedestrian struck in Hartford, portion of Wethersfield Avenue closed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Kevin Frederick/News 8) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Kevin Frederick/News 8) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Kevin Frederick/News 8) [ + - ]

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford police are investigating after a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian took place on Wednesday.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of 521 Wethersfield Avenue.

Police say the road will be closed off from Meadow Street to Preston Street for several hours into the evening.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what caused the collision.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.