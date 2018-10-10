Hartford

Pedestrian struck in Hartford, portion of Wethersfield Avenue closed

Oct 10, 2018

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 04:46 PM EDT

Pedestrian struck in Hartford, portion of Wethersfield Avenue closed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford police are investigating after a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian took place on Wednesday.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of 521 Wethersfield Avenue.

Police say the road will be closed off from Meadow Street to Preston Street for several hours into the evening.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what caused the collision.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

