ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a car Friday afternoon in Rocky Hill, according to police.

Rocky Hill police said a person was walking across New Britain Avenue in a southern direction around 2:50 p.m. when they were hit by a car traveling east.

The pedestrian is in critical condition at a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Hill Police Ofc. Brandon Caires or Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at (860) 258-2041.

New Britain Avenue is expected to be closed between New Road and Cobey Road for several hours.

