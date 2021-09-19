Pedestrian struck, injured by car while jogging in West Hartford

Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was injured in a crash in West Hartford on Saturday morning.

West Hartford POlice say at 10:38 a.m. they were called to Fern Street by North Main for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Arriving officers found an adult female jogger injured. The involved vehicle remained on the scene.

The jogger was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

The West Hartford Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

