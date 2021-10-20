Pedestrian struck, killed on Main Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday morning.

Police said around 6:46 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1975 Main Street for the report of a car hitting a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.