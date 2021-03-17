Pellet gun confiscated from traveler at Bradley Int’l Airport, TSA says

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Transportation Security Administration of New England (TSA) encountered a traveler at Bradley International Airport Tuesday trying to pass through with a firearm.

The traveler had an unloaded pellet gun in their possession. Connecticut State Police responded and confiscated the gun.

The TSA joked on their Twitter page that the traveler also tried to proceed with a bag of chips. TSA officers ultimately let the traveler keep the chips.

The TSA permits most solid food items in carry-on and checked bags. Click here for a full list of what you can bring through a TSA checkpoint.

