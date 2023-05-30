SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Pennsylvania woman was extradited to Connecticut for allegedly committing check fraud in 14 Connecticut towns, police said.

On Feb, 20, Southington police became involved in a check fraud investigation at the TB Bank on Queen Street. According to police, the suspect in the case was identified as Kaitlyn Miller, 28, of Pennsylvania.

Southington police said Miller was involved in similar incidents across the state in Norwalk, Westport, Rocky Hill, New Canaan, Wethersfield, Terryville, Newtown, Newington, Bethel, Cromwell, Manchester, West Hartford and Wilton. Police said Miller write fraudulent checks in 14 Connecticut towns.

On Jan 24, Miller allegedly forged a check from a stolen checkbook and used a stolen driver’s license as her identification to steal $2,400 from the victim in Southington, police said.

Police said Miller also stole a checkbook from a victim in Wilton to cash $20,000 in fraudulent checks across the state.

Southington police were able to issue a fully extraditable arrest warrant for the following offenses: third-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft, third-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, and criminal impersonation.

Southington police officers learned Miller was in the custody of the Shelby County Alabama Sheriff’s Office and set out to extradite her. Officers traveled to Alabama to extradite miller who is now being held in the Connecticut Department of Corrections on a $250,000 court-set bond, pending additional arrests throughout the state.