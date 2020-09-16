 

Person at Wethersfield middle school tests positive for COVID

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of the Silas Deane Middle School in Wethersfield has tested positive for coronavirus.

School officials said the last time the person was in the building was on Friday, Sept. 11. They said they have yet to receive any reports of other students or staff members experiencing COVID symptoms.

Central Connecticut Health Director Charles Brown helped the school with contact tracing. Anyone considered a “close contact” with this person should have been contacted or will be contacted by the school or local health officials and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take.

With Wednesday being a full remote learning day, all school buildings were cleaned and disinfected.

All schools in the district will be open on Thursday to cohort two. Cohort one will be learning virtually.

