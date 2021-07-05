Person severely stabbed in overnight incident on Elm Street, Enfield Police say

(WTNH) — Enfield police are investigating an incident involving a stabbing on Elm Street overnight Monday.

Police got the call around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said a male was found with significant injuries at a home on the 300 block of Elm Street. The Police Chief said this is “an assault of a ‘cutting nature.'”

The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Connecticut state police are assisting.

