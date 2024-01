EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were found shot Thursday morning in East Hartford, according to police.

The shooting occurred a little after 1 a.m. on Nutmeg Lane in the Woodcliff Estate Apartments.

A spokesperson from the East Hartford Police Department tells News 8 that two people were injured following the shooting and that they are both currently injured but are expected to survive.

Police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.