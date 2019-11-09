Petit Family Foundation donates grant to Interval House in Hartford

(WTNH) — The Petit Family Foundation is funding a grant to benefit the art and music therapy programs at the Interval House in Hartford.

The foundation is donating $25,000 to the Interval House, which helps children cope with trauma in connection to witnessing domestic violence.

The Interval House will utilize the grant to offer different types of therapy to children and their mothers, including yoga, meditation and animal-assisted therapy.

“We are so grateful to Dr. William Petit and the entire Petit Family Foundation board for being so generous towards this vital program,” said Mary-Jane Foster, Interval House’s President and CEO. “The tragic effect domestic violence has on children is long-lasting and ultimately is one of the key reasons why it’s so hard to break this insidious cycle of violence. This art and music therapy program truly helps children heal.”