Photo installation in Hartford pays tribute to frontline workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A photo installation on the old Arrowhead Café building was unveiled Friday as a tribute to frontline workers in Hartford. Each of the picture features a frontline worker from the capital city.

“We’re here to unveil a public art display that is about celebrating and honoring the work so many people in our community have done every day of the pandemic. Whether that’s working at the fire department or for Foodshare or a postal worker or someone working for Amazon delivering packages,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The city commissioned the work from a local photographer.