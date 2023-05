AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Students could “bearly” wait for summer break Tuesday at Avon Old Farms School when a bear and her cub crashed classes.

A school photographer captured several photos of the two climbing trees and wandering across the grass.

The adult bear, which had a tag in her ear, seemed oblivious to her audience.

School officials warned students to not approach the bear.