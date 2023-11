WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a car fire on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The SUV caught fire at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wethersfield Shopping Center, officials said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The Wethersfield Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire.