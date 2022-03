(WTNH) – March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and every nine seconds, someone in the United States sustains a brain injury.

At least 5.3 million Americans live with a TBI-related disability. That’s one in every 60 people.

Megan Rood, a Physical Therapist at Hartford HealthCare, is raising awareness of the impact of brain injuries and talking about access to the support people need.

For more information visit hartfordhealthcarerehabnetwork.org.

