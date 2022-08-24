PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is looking to identify a man who stole $100 worth of items from Dollar General on Wednesday.

Police responded to the Dollar General in the Waregan section of Plainfield for reported larceny around 5 p.m. The manager of the store described the suspect as a white man around 50-years-old with a white goatee who stands at 6 ft. tall and weighs around 300 lbs. He was seen wearing black shorts and a white and blue striped button-up shirt.

See the suspect below:

Photo courtesy PPD

The man reportedly left the store in an older model of a silver four-door Saturn sedan.

Police determined the man left the store without paying for around $100 worth of products.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any further information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the PPD at (860) 564-0804.