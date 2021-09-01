Plainville officers surprise daughter of fellow officer killed in a motorcycle crash for her first day of school

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The daughter of an officer killed in a motorcycle crash had a huge show of support for her first day of school on Thursday.

Paisley Cybulski’s dad was a Plainville police officer who died in a motorcycle crash in May. For her first day of school, she had a surprise waiting for her.

Her dad’s brothers and sisters were at the school to greet her in honor of Officer Brian Cybulski.

“Just like her dad would have been there for her, his brothers and sisters will always be there in his honor,” Plainville Police posted on social media.

Happy first day of school Paisley!