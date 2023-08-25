PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — After a three-year hiatus, the Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival has returned.



The 36th annual event kicked off Friday evening at Norton Park. Folks enjoyed live music, food, arts and other vendors.

Friday night’s balloon launch had to be rescheduled because of the weather but the fireworks still brought in a large crowd. Attendees were thrilled to have the festival back after COVID stopped the fun the last few years.



“This was like a part of my childhood, yeah, we would go every year so I’m really glad it’s back,” said Eva Malloy of Plainville.

The festivities will continue Saturday starting at 6 a.m. There will also be a car show with prizes!