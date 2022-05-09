PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular hot air balloon festival in Plainville has been canceled for the third straight year.

The Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival is normally held each August at Norton Park.

“Due to extenuating circumstances resulting from the two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be feasible this year,” the Plainville Fire Department said. “The event, which typically sees over 50,000 people in a weekend, takes an enormous amount of time and effort to plan and execute. Coordinating balloonists, vendors, fireworks, food consignments, busing, and other amenities takes almost the entire year, and it was simply impossible to implement for 2022.”

The fire company said it hopes to welcome everyone in 2023.

