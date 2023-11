PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – As we get ready to start a new month, the Plainville Police Department is reminding residents of the town’s winter parking ban.

Police said vehicles are not allowed to park on any public streets for more than one hour between midnight and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 until Apr. 1.

Anyone who violates the ban will be subject to a $50 fine for each offense and the owner of the vehicle will be responsible for paying for the towing, moving, parking and storage of the vehicle.