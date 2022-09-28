SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police.

The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash.

Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle northbound on Queen Street when he collided with a 60-year-old man in a Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound.

Sanabria was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries and was pronounced dead. The other driver did not appear to suffer any injuries, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to reach out to Officer Neal Ayotte at (860) 621-0101 or via email at nayotte@southingtonpolice.org.