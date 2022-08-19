EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist from Plainville was killed in a crash in East Hartford Thursday night.

State police said Glenn Pelletier, 51, was traveling eastbound on Route 2 near Exit 5 just after 9 p.m. He was in the left lane when he struck the concrete barrier on the left side of the road, state police said.

Pelletier was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

State police continue investigating the crash. Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Trooper Evan Goddard #1170 with Troop H at (860) 534-1000 or email him at evan.goddard@ct.gov. Anyone with a dashcam who was driving through the area at the time of the crash is also asked to contact Goddard.