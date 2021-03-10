Plainville mourns passing of police chief

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville citizens are mourning the loss of the town’s police chief.

On Wednesday, the department posted the following statement on Facebook:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Chief, Matthew Catania. He will be greatly missed. He was a legend in policing and well known throughout the state. His legacy will live on.

Throughout his career he provided the best possible police services to the communities he served. We will continue to honor him and strive to deliver the quality of police services he instilled in us.

We will miss him.”

The fire department commented on Chief Matthew Catania’s passing, saying, “The officers and members of the Plainville Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Police Chief Matthew Catania. We are keeping his family and the entire Plainville Police Department in our thoughts and hearts.”

In 2019, Catania was named Chief of the Year.

No information surrounding his death has been released.

He was sworn in as chief of police in August of 2010.

According to the Hartford Courant, he grew up in Rocky Hill and came from a law enforcement family.

When he became chief, his three brothers were either current or retired police officers. At the time, his uncle was a former police chief in Rocky Hill and his father was an assistant chief there.