PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects.

They say on Aug. 13, a man and woman broke into a car that was parked at the U.S. Naval Reserve Base and stole a wallet. They then used the Navy Federal Debit Card they found in the wallet at a Sunoco gas station in Southington.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plainville Police.