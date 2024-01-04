PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man pointed a gun at passing drivers Thursday morning in Plainfield, according to police.

Peter Telesco, 64, of Central Village, was in a white vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. at the Central Village Hotel on Main Street when he took out the gun, according to police.

He was uncooperative with police when they told him to show them his hands, according to officers. He then walked away before eventually stopping and being taken into custody.

He has been charged with second-degree breach of peace and for interfering with a police investigation. He has been released on a non-surety bond.