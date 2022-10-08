PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A family in Plainville is getting in the Halloween spirit — while also raising money for a good cause.

The home at 30 Rockwell Ave. has more than just a scary-good setup. Danielle Alfonso and her family are raising money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital. This is their second year teaming up with “Skeletons For St. Jude.”

It’s a nationwide effort to raise money for the hospital.

The Alfonzos aren’t the only ones participating; there are eight homes in Connecticut right now, which started raising money this year.

Already, $55,000 has been raised. Those looking to drive by and donate can via a QR code right in front of the display.