PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state.

J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen.

“We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and care of our kitchen staff,” the restaurant said in the post. “We may close early for the rest of the weekend too, depending on the heat level, so please check here or our website for updates.”

Restaurant staff encouraged everyone to stay cool and hydrated.

A heat advisory went into effect on Thursday and is expected to last through Friday with temperatures set to soar into the 90s, bumping the heat index between 96° and 104°.

