Plainville student hit by car in crosswalk on way to school

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville student is hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the road on their way to school Tuesday morning.

In a letter to Plainville High School families and staff, Principal Carl Johnson reported that at about 7:10 a.m. – during school drop-off – a student was hit by a car while they were crossing East Street (Route 10) in the crosswalk going to Robert Holcomb Way.

A staff member witnessed the crash and stopped to help. The school’s resource officer was the first to respond. Other units and an ambulance responded shortly after.

Principal Johnson said initial reports say the student is OK but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The school district is working with town police and leaders to add police presence to that crossing area near the school where the student was hit and to evaluate future permanent safety solutions.

