KENSINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville Middle School students came together on Saturday for a swim-a-thon to raise funds for veterans.

Students swam 100 laps during the third annual event, dubbed “Scoops For Troops,” which was held at the Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Kensington to raise money for “recalibrated veterans,” or veterans who have lost limbs in war.

The fundraising effort will send eight veterans and their families to the Travis Mills Foundation Retreat in Maine for a free, week-long stay next month.

Army veteran Travis Mills, who lost part of all four limbs in Afghanistan, is the founder of the retreat.

“This is something that my wife and I kind of went ahead and ran with when I was at the hospital recovering at Walter Reed,” Mills said. “We decided to show veterans things adaptively at a retreat that we were building. We didn’t know what we were doing, we kind of stumbled into it, and now fast forward to today, we’re one of the top veterans service organizations in the nation.”

The brother and sister duo behind the Scoops For Troops event presented the Travis Mills Foundation with a $30,000 donation.